Signing up for experience: Ceremony recognizes OCtech students selected for apprenticeships

Four high school seniors signed up last week for the next step of their educational and workforce careers through Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College's Youth Apprenticeship program.
The program, started last year, provides high school students taking courses at OCtech with the opportunity to work with area employers.
Calhoun County High School senior Erika Carter is one of the students ready to embark on this next leg of her life's journey. She is currently taking mechatronics at OCtech and will be working at Orangeburg's Husqvarna plant.
“This is a great experience to get some workforce learning, because I don't have that yet. I am hoping it can do a lot for me,” Carter said.
She would like to go to college for electrical engineering, but is still open to studying mechatronics.
With family support, each student signed up for the apprenticeship program during a Thursday ceremony. Each student was dressed in a shirt and hat with their new employer’s logo.
In addition to Husqvarna, Nephron Pharmaceuticals of Lexington is also participating in the program this year.
As part of the program, the students will be allowed to work and function as if they are employees.
Youth apprentices will work 10 to 20 hours per week through the fall and spring semesters of their senior year. Their work hours will be comparable to a full-time employee’s during the summer months following their graduation from high school.
Participating students will be given a stipend.
The program is for OCtech’s Early College high school students from Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. The apprenticeships are offered to students who are concentrating in the areas of welding, mechatronics, automotive, IT and business.
Participating students had to submit a resume and an application. They also had to interview. An estimated 40 students were interviewed.
OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin called the signing ceremony the beginning of a “successful journey and a lucrative career.”
"This is an incredible feat for our students," he said.
Tobin thanked the parents and family members for supporting their children. He also thanked the college's employees and Apprenticeship Carolina for making the signing day possible. Apprenticeship Carolina is a program of the South Carolina Technical College system.
The signing day ceremony “is an opportunity to recognize students who are not necessarily athletes but are doing amazing work," Tobin said. "Signing day is typically a way to recognize achievements for sports and this is recognition for academic achievement. These students are on the path to successful careers as high school students."
Tobin said the apprenticeship program fits in well with the college's mission.
"We are in the business of putting our students and our graduates to work," Tobin said.
Orangeburg County High School for Health Professions senior Darnell Summers is taking welding at OCtech and is working at Husqvarna.
"It is another chance for me to get more training hours and more job experience and more field experience," Summers said. "I am very interested in doing welding, so this right here is a very huge opportunity for me."
Summers said he is planning to stay at OCtech to receive his degree and then will go “wherever the good Lord takes me.”
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School student Dayzon Void is taking machine tool technology and is also working at Husqvarna.
"This will help me in a lot of ways," Void said. "It will give me a better experience."
Calhoun County High School student Konner Whitfield is taking welding at OCtech and working at Nephron Pharmaceuticals.
"I am excited about getting my foot in the door with a company and doing the type of welding I enjoy doing," Whitfield said. "I enjoy what the company does. I enjoy that type of welding."
Whitfield says he hopes the program will allow him to improve his skills in different types of welding and fabrication.
Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said school districts are focusing on workforce development.
"Education has been a product-focused entity for a long time," Foster said. "We are trying to shift that paradigm and turn education into a solution-focus entity."
The apprenticeship program is about training, motivation and learning, Husqvarna Group Orangeburg plant Human Resources Manager Tiffany Jules Glenn said.
"This whole partnership ... is a big deal," Glenn said. "We welcome the students to Husqvarna."
Nephron Director of Training and Development Brooks Backman said the program is a “win-win” for both the employer and students.
"This program is so important to us because we are growing our workforce," she said. "We need welders and to be able to do it for the youth population is even better because they have already found their passion."
