Signing up for experience: Ceremony recognizes OCtech students selected for apprenticeships

Tobin said the apprenticeship program fits in well with the college's mission.

"We are in the business of putting our students and our graduates to work," Tobin said.

Orangeburg County High School for Health Professions senior Darnell Summers is taking welding at OCtech and is working at Husqvarna.

"It is another chance for me to get more training hours and more job experience and more field experience," Summers said. "I am very interested in doing welding, so this right here is a very huge opportunity for me."

Summers said he is planning to stay at OCtech to receive his degree and then will go “wherever the good Lord takes me.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School student Dayzon Void is taking machine tool technology and is also working at Husqvarna.

"This will help me in a lot of ways," Void said. "It will give me a better experience."

Calhoun County High School student Konner Whitfield is taking welding at OCtech and working at Nephron Pharmaceuticals.

"I am excited about getting my foot in the door with a company and doing the type of welding I enjoy doing," Whitfield said. "I enjoy what the company does. I enjoy that type of welding."