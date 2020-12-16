Sigmatex announces $4.5 million expansion; Orangeburg County will be headquarters in North America

Sigmatex, which was established in 1986, also has plants in England and China.

Other comments

• “It’s always exciting when a company expands its footprint in our state. Sigmatex’s decision to further invest in Orangeburg County and create 50 new jobs is exciting news for South Carolina and we look forward to their future growth.” – Henry McMaster, Governor, State of South Carolina

• “We’ve worked hard to create a pro-business environment in South Carolina, and Sigmatex’s new expansion is further evidence that our strategy is paying off. I congratulate this great company on their incredible commitment to our state, and we look forward to watching them continue to grow for years to come.” – S.C. Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

• “The expansion and consolidation of Sigmatex’s domestic operations is exciting for Orangeburg and Tri-County. When an existing company is able to increase its presence in the local area it is a win for the community. It means that they have confidence in the community and want to make a long-term investment. Tri-County is proud to have Sigmatex as a member-owner.” – Chad Lowder, CEO, Tri-County Electric Cooperative

• “When companies invest and grow because they see the value in the local people and support network, it reinforces that we have something amazing beating in the hearts of our communities. As a newer company with its original location in the county, Sigmatex’s announcement today is proof that existing industries can find great success in Orangeburg’s Global Logistics Triangle. Thank you Sigmatex for your dedication, and congrats to you and Orangeburg on many more successful years ahead.” - W. Keller Kissam, Chairman, Central SC Alliance

