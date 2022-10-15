Sickle Cell walk has ‘outstanding’ turnout; event raises awareness, money to help

The Orangeburg Area Sickle Cell Foundation held its awareness walk at Centennial Park in the Edisto Memorial Gardens last month, with more than 300 people participating.

The foundation raised $14,800 to support its work by Oct. 3, with more money still coming in.

Foundation Executive Director Isaac “Ike” Haigler said he was happy and thankful for the community’s continued generous support of the walk.

“My goal was $15,000, but I think I’m going to surpass that,” Haigler said.

He said the donations are needed to meet an increasing demand for assistance with utility, transportation and medication costs.

Haigler said it seems as if donations to the effort increase every year with the annual walk.

“It is outstanding and looks like it increases every year. We need it more and more every year. Because of the pandemic, utilities, gas, medication and everything went up. We’re able to assist and make it easier for people. I’m so happy about that,” he said.

Haigler said the walk included an exhilarating performance by the drumline from South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 band.

“It was a great day in Orangeburg. They performed and warmed them up before they walked. They led the walk down Russell Street. They were outstanding. People were pulling over in their cars. It was like South Carolina State’s homecoming,” he said.

Haigler continued, “I had the fraternities, sororities. They came out to blow up balloons, set up tables and whatever needed to be done. That was also outstanding. We just had people coming out of the woodwork.”

He said the foundation is already preparing for next year’s walk. Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack and his wife, Lakisha, are slated to be the ambassadors for next year’s event.

Haigler said there’s been more research into sickle cell disease and better medication has been developed to help people to survive longer.

“Hopefully we can continue to get the word out through the community. The main thing is education,” he said, noting that a balloon release was also held at the walk for those who lost their lives to sickle cell disease.

The foundation office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

For more information on the walk, or to make a donation, call the office at 803-534-1716 or mail: Orangeburg Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 892, Orangeburg, SC 29116.