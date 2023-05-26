Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A new voluntary registry system is being developed for patients diagnosed with sickle cell disease in South Carolina.

State lawmakers directed the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to create and maintain a sickle cell disease voluntary patient registry in 2022.

DHEC selected Global Vision Technologies’ ClinicalPURSUIT, which will launch later this year.

The information entered into the voluntary registry will help organizations make treatment decisions for patients in South Carolina.

It will also allow DHEC or clinicians to enter patient data; review, analyze and act on results quickly and benchmark outcomes.

It also offers the opportunity for clinical scientific research using the registry findings. Data used for clinical research will not identify patients participating in the voluntary registry.

The system will also include a patient portal for patients to document their experiences, update their information and share their medical information with their providers.