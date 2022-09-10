Sickle Cell awareness walk on Sept. 17

The Orangeburg Area Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation Inc. is once again holding a walk to spread information on the debilitating disease.

The foundation is working to break the silence surrounding the incurable and sometimes-painful blood disorder with its ninth annual sickle cell awareness walk.

This year’s walk will be held at Centennial Park in the Edisto Memorial Gardens under the theme “Walk a Mile in My Shoes.” Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the walk to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

“We just appreciate the sponsors and the supporters throughout the years,” including numerous local sororities and fraternities, said Isaac “Ike” Haigler, foundation executive director.

The walk raised $13,500 last year. This year’s fundraising goal is set at $15,000.

Haigler, who has been with the group since its 1974 inception, said there will be several health care entities on hand displaying and dispersing information, including Family Health Centers Inc., which will be doing COVID testing and vaccinations.

Pat Funderburk, community outreach manager at the Regional Medical Center, will also be on hand performing blood pressure and glucose checks.

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers is serving as this year’s walk ambassador.

Members of the S.C. State R.O.T.C. will also be helping with and participating in this year’s walk, while members of the university’s Marching 101 band’s drum line will be on hand to pep up the crowd.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office’s bike team will also participate at this year’s walk.

Registrants will receive packets including a T-shirt and pen for a $17 donation.

Individuals can come to the office anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or call the office at 803-534-1716 to pre-register. The office is located at 825 Summers Ave. in Orangeburg.

Haigler said donations are needed, particularly with the impact the pandemic has had on patients dealing with rising costs for utilities, medication and transportation.

“All donations are so greatly appreciated. People can donate year round,” he said, including at the foundation’s website at orangeburgsicklecellfoundation.com.

The nonprofit foundation serves Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties. Its services include genetic counseling, emergency patient assistance, testing, referrals and community education, including health fairs.

The foundation office is normally open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information on the walk, or to make a donation, call the office at 803-534-1716 or mail: Orangeburg Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 892, Orangeburg, SC 29116.