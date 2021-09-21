Sickle cell awareness walk on Saturday

The Orangeburg Area Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation Inc. is once again holding a walk to spread information on the debilitating disease.
The foundation is working to break the silence surrounding the incurable and sometimes-painful blood disorder with the event.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the foundation to hold a drive-thru event last year to raise funds to address growing needs among individuals living with sickle cell anemia.
This year, which will mark the eighth year the foundation has held an awareness event, the walk will return and be held at Centennial Park in the Edisto Memorial Gardens. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the walk to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
“This year we’re hoping to have Family Health Centers Inc. doing COVID testing and vaccinations,” said Isaac “Ike” Haigler, foundation executive director.
He said Pat Funderburk, community outreach manager at the Regional Medical Center, will also be on hand performing blood pressure and glucose checks.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office’s bike team will lead this year’s walk.
“We’re also supposed to be getting a proclamation from the county and the city declaring Sept. 25 as Sickle Cell Awareness Day,” he said.
Registrants will receive packets to include a T-shirt, pen and designer Orangeburg Area Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation mask for a $17 donation.
The T-shirt includes a message of walking a mile in support of Sickle Cell Awareness Month.
“Individuals can come to the office anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or call the office at 803-534-1716 to pre-register,” Haigler said. The office is located at 825 Summers Ave. in Orangeburg.
“We just appreciate the sponsors and the supporters throughout the years because they have been great to the foundation. The contributions are what keep us alive, and we’re so grateful,” said Haigler, who has been with the group since its 1974 inception.
Haigler said donations are needed, particularly with the impact the pandemic has had on patients dealing with rising costs for utilities, medication and transportation.
“In this pandemic, we’re been hit hard. I’ve got folks that are actually staying in the hospital more. All donations are so greatly appreciated,” he said.
The nonprofit foundation serves Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties. Its services include genetic counseling, emergency patient assistance, testing, referrals and community education, including health fairs.
The foundation office is normally open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information on the walk, or to make a donation, call the office at 803-534-1716 or mail: Orangeburg Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 892, Orangeburg, SC 29116.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.