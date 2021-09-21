Sickle cell awareness walk on Saturday

Registrants will receive packets to include a T-shirt, pen and designer Orangeburg Area Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation mask for a $17 donation.

The T-shirt includes a message of walking a mile in support of Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

“Individuals can come to the office anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or call the office at 803-534-1716 to pre-register,” Haigler said. The office is located at 825 Summers Ave. in Orangeburg.

“We just appreciate the sponsors and the supporters throughout the years because they have been great to the foundation. The contributions are what keep us alive, and we’re so grateful,” said Haigler, who has been with the group since its 1974 inception.

Haigler said donations are needed, particularly with the impact the pandemic has had on patients dealing with rising costs for utilities, medication and transportation.

“In this pandemic, we’re been hit hard. I’ve got folks that are actually staying in the hospital more. All donations are so greatly appreciated,” he said.