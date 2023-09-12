The Orangeburg Area Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation Inc. is gearing up for its awareness walk to spread information on the debilitating disease under the theme, “Walk a Mile in My Shoes.”

The foundation is working to break the silence surrounding the incurable and sometimes-painful blood disorder with its 10th annual sickle cell awareness walk.

This year’s walk will be held at Centennial Park in the Edisto Memorial Gardens under the theme “Walk a Mile in My Shoes.” Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the walk to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

A program will precede the walk at 8 a.m. The program will include, but not be limited to, remarks from state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, and state Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman. The Rev. Jerome Anderson, pastor of Unity Fellowship Community Church in Orangeburg, will give the invocation.

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. “Ike” Haigler, foundation executive director, said it’s an opportune time to hold the walk, which is designed to focus attention on the need for research and treatment of sickle cell disease.

“We just want to get the word out about what sickle cell disease is all about. We always say, ‘Don’t be silent, be tested.’ Over the years, this walk has been an outstanding endeavor,” Haigler said.

He said he is thankful for the sponsors and supporters of the event, including fraternities, sororities, businesses and churches.

“They have been great to the sickle cell foundation,” Haigler said.

Haigler had a vision for the walk in 2013, when he became the new executive director.

“Funding was low, and there were more requests for assistance than we could take care of. So it was a vision of mine. The good Lord showed me the vision to have an awareness walk,” Haigler said.

He continued, “It will be a great day in Orangeburg because I know what this walk can do to help patients. They’re the ones that need the help. It’s not about me. I cannot thank our supporters enough. I hope we can continue to have this walk because it means so much.”

The walk raised $18,000 last year. This year’s fundraising goal is set at $20,000.

MUSC Health Orangeburg CEO Walter N. Bennett III, who will be joined by his family, is serving as this year’s walk ambassador.

Members of South Carolina State University’s ROTC will also be helping with and participating in this year’s walk, while members of the university’s Marching 101 drum line will be on hand to pep up the crowd.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office’s bike team will also participate in this year’s walk.

Islam Temple No. 3 of Orangeburg and Islam Temple No. 4 of Aiken, along with Koran Temple 88 Orangeburg, will also be on hand to lend their support to the foundation’s work, Haigler said.

Registrants will receive packets including a T-shirt, pen, flashlight and other paraphernalia for a $20 donation.

Individuals can come to the office anytime from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday or call the office at 803-534-1716 to pre-register. The office is located at 825 Summers Ave. in Orangeburg.

The nonprofit foundation serves Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties. Its services include genetic counseling, emergency patient assistance, testing, referrals and community education, including health fairs.