Showers, storms possible into weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue into the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms throughout the week, with high temperatures forecast to be in the low- to mid-90s. Lows will be in the lower 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Some storms could produce heavy rainfall and gusty, damaging winds.

The early Fourth of July forecast is calling for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 89.

The chance of storms will be present the evening of the Fourth during times when fireworks displays are typically held.

The active weather can be attributed to an upper-level trough and a weak surface boundary that will stall over the area.

This, combined with abundant low-level moisture, will be the driving factor in daily thunderstorms.

