Showcase Orangeburg postponed

The annual Showcase Orangeburg talent show scheduled for the end of April has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

The event was called off last year because of the virus.

“We are postponing it to the end of the year,” Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center Director of Events and Planning Janice Baskin said Thursday.

“We are hoping to have a more definite date by the next month,” she said.

The event may be held in November or December.

“We will continue to monitor COVID,” Baskin said. “We are hoping people will be vaccinated and are able to do it in person.”

The OCFAC board met earlier this week and made the decision.

Showcase Orangeburg had been scheduled for Friday, April 30 at Stevenson Auditorium.

The annual fundraiser features local performers who come together to raise money for the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center.

Showcase Orangeburg usually kicks off the Orangeburg Festival of Roses.

The Festival of Roses has also been postponed. Event organizers are hoping to possibly have a one-day fall event.