Showcase Orangeburg postponed; no decision yet on Rose Festival

The annual Showcase Orangeburg talent show scheduled for the end of April has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

“We hate to postpone it but we have to keep everybody safe,” Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center director of events and planning Janice Baskin said. “We are going to postpone it and hope to do it at a later date.”

Showcase Orangeburg was scheduled for Thursday, April 30 at Stevenson Auditorium.

The annual fundraiser features local performers who come together to raise money for the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center.

This is the first time the showcase has been postponed in its 27-year history. The decision to postpone was made by the center’s board.

“We had some good talent and we were excited about it,” Baskin said.

Showcase Orangeburg usually kicks off the Orangeburg Festival of Roses.

Official planning and discussions surrounding the Festival of Roses scheduled for May 1-3 have been put on hold. Organizers have not yet decided whether the festival will be held this year.

“It is a work in progress,” Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Interim President Bill Welch said.