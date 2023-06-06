Developers say there’s a lot of interest in Magnolia Village on North Road, next to Walmart. A retail shopping center is planned.

“The big-box interest is great. It is difficult to make the numbers work in this environment,” said Hudson Rogers of commercial developer Realty Link LLC. Fort Motte Partners LLC is working with Realty Link to develop the property.

“These properties are expensive to build,” Rogers said. “It is a hard climate, to say the least, with interest rates and construction costs.”

Despite the challenges, Rogers said the developer is still "bullish" on Orangeburg.

“We have had great retail interest and are very optimistic as of now moving forward,” Rogers said.

Rogers said Realty Link has purchased 13 acres for development of a retail shopping center.

The property will be divided to attract a national big box retailer in the rear with outparcels along North Road.

The company has closed on four outparcels in front of the VA clinic. It is looking to sell or lease those parcels. Rogers said three of the parcels are about an acre and one is about half of an acre.

Rogers said the half-acre lot has been accounted for by a national retailer. He said the deal has not been finalized so he is not at liberty to disclose the name of the retailer.

Orangeburg developer Marion Moore joined with Johnny Evans to create Fort Motte Partners LLC about 17 years ago to develop 62 acres of the property for restaurants, retail, entertainment and residential uses.

Since then, the $20 million City of Orangeburg North Road recreational complex opened in December 2019.

The complex consists of two clusters of baseball and softball fields, restrooms, walking and biking trails, picnic tables, playground equipment and open green space.

The $13.8 million, 24,000-square-foot Orangeburg Community Based Outpatient Clinic opened in September 2022.

Petco Animal Supplies Inc. is also on the verge of opening across from the Tractor Supply on North Road.

Rogers did confirm Hobby Lobby is not coming to Magnolia Village despite some rumors that it was targeting the location.

Realty Link is no stranger to Orangeburg.

The company’s Greenville office is currently involved in the 7-Eleven construction project on U.S. Highway 301 (Five Chop Road) near Interstate 26’s Exit 154.

The company broke ground on the $6.7 million, 6,600-square-foot travel center in May 2021. The travel center will bring about 29 new jobs.

The travel center will be located on about five acres on the east side of Interstate 26, across from the Day's Inn and the Orangeburg County Fire District headquarters.

The center will include about eight gas pumps as well as a convenience store.

It is the first 7-Eleven in The T&D Region.

Realty Link LLC was founded in 1998 by Phil and Neil Wilson, with Jack Jamison joining the partnership in 2001.

The company specializes in retail, industrial, restaurant, multifamily, self-storage, senior living and mixed-use properties.