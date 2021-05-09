ShiningbBright in Palmetto Gold: Five T&D Region nurses honored for excellence

COLUMBIA – Palmetto Gold is honoring 100 registered nurses across the state of South Carolina are receiving the prestigious Palmetto Gold award for nursing this year. This accolade celebrates nurses who exemplify excellence in nursing practice and commitment to the nursing profession.

This year five nurses from the T&D Region were selected for this honor. Nurses from South Carolina DHEC in the Lowcountry who were honored are: Sheryl Gardner, Shaniqua Alston, Lindsay O'dell, Debra Cain and Elizabeth Reynolds.

Each year, nurses are selected for Palmetto Gold through a nomination and selection process that includes nurses from across South Carolina in a variety of practice settings. Each recipient promotes and advances the nursing profession in a positive way; displays exceptional caring and commitment to patients, families, student nurses and colleagues; demonstrates leadership; assists others in growth and development; and promotes the profession of nursing through civic and community activities.

“Now more than ever, we recognize the outstanding care, compassion and professionalism that nurses provide to patients each day. We are pleased to honor 100 nurses throughout South Carolina who demonstrate extraordinary excellence in their work,” said K. Sue Haddock, chair of Palmetto Gold.