ShiningbBright in Palmetto Gold: Five T&D Region nurses honored for excellence

COLUMBIA – Palmetto Gold is honoring 100 registered nurses across the state of South Carolina are receiving the prestigious Palmetto Gold award for nursing this year. This accolade celebrates nurses who exemplify excellence in nursing practice and commitment to the nursing profession.
This year five nurses from the T&D Region were selected for this honor. Nurses from South Carolina DHEC in the Lowcountry who were honored are: Sheryl Gardner, Shaniqua Alston, Lindsay O'dell, Debra Cain and Elizabeth Reynolds.
Each year, nurses are selected for Palmetto Gold through a nomination and selection process that includes nurses from across South Carolina in a variety of practice settings. Each recipient promotes and advances the nursing profession in a positive way; displays exceptional caring and commitment to patients, families, student nurses and colleagues; demonstrates leadership; assists others in growth and development; and promotes the profession of nursing through civic and community activities.
“Now more than ever, we recognize the outstanding care, compassion and professionalism that nurses provide to patients each day. We are pleased to honor 100 nurses throughout South Carolina who demonstrate extraordinary excellence in their work,” said K. Sue Haddock, chair of Palmetto Gold.
Importantly, Palmetto Gold supports the future of nursing by using proceeds from the gala to provide a $1,000 nursing scholarship to each registered nurse undergraduate program in South Carolina.
Palmetto Gold began in 2001 when a coalition of nurse leaders in South Carolina formed a statewide nursing recognition program that would showcase the valuable contributions nurses make to patient care and raise money to provide scholarships.
This year’s Palmetto Gold gala is scheduled for September 18 in Columbia.
For more information about Palmetto Gold, visit SCPalmettoGold.org.