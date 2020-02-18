Shifting forecast now says snow not likely in Orangeburg

After a few spring-like days last week, the National Weather Service was briefly forecasting snow for the Orangeburg area.

Now it says The T&D Region should only see cold rain early Friday morning.

NWS meteorologist Tenia Morrison said more definitive information will be available Wednesday afternoon as weather models become more consistent.

"It looks like the cold air will stay further to the north," she said. "The majority of the models keep it north of here. But we are looking for more consistency there."

Initially, the NWS was forecasting a slight possibility of snow for the Orangeburg area, but more recent forecasts predict the rain and snow mix will most likely fall north of the area in Lancaster and Chesterfield counties.

The NWS is forecasting a 90 percent chance of showers mainly before 11 p.m. Thursday. The rain is forecast to stop by the time temperatures fall to near freezing.

At this point, it also seems that black ice will be a concern for areas north of The T&D Region. Temperatures in Orangeburg are forecast to remain above freezing at around 33 degrees Friday morning.

Friday is forecast to be sunny with a high around 45, with the low dipping to 24 degrees.