'She's the rock of our family': Santee woman celebrates 105 years with parade

Mrs. Adell Julie Green Thompson is gentle, kindhearted lady who has maintained a sharp mind and memory throughout her 105 years.

Thompson’s family gathered to celebrate her milestone on Saturday, Oct. 10 during a drive-through parade held outside the home she shares with her loving daughter and caregiver, Maxine.

Why has God let her live so long?

“I must have done something good in life,” Thompson said.

Thompson doesn’t like to depend on others too much, but she said she appreciates the love and care that her family provides for her.

“Oh yeah, they sure take good care of me,” she said, noting that she also thanks God for his provisions.

“I’m thankful the Lord blessed me to live that long,” the 105-year-old said.

Maxine said, “It's a blessing from God because man couldn't do this for her. She trusted God from a little girl. She was always worshiping God and praying. She's just a unique person.”

She added that her mom does a lot of things for herself.

