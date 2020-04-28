Sheriffs: Follow Gov. McMaster’s orders

In Bamberg County, sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Ben Hay noted, “We haven’t had any complaints but if they do come about, we’ll have to follow all parameters given in the governor’s orders and enforce.”

“We have not charged cited anyone in violation of the orders, but the deputies have urged the citizens of Bamberg County to follow the orders given,” Hay added.

Not only are law enforcement agencies working to enforce the governor’s orders, they are tending to increases in domestic disputes and property crimes.

“During this time, our call history and crime rate has increased tremendously, so we are asking that the citizens of Bamberg please be safe,” Hay said.

“We are seeing an increase in the calls for service regarding civil complaints and domestic disputes,” said Trentham.

“This is expected with folks being confined together for extended periods. We are still experiencing property crimes including thefts, and have placed extra deputies on shift to make a greater presence in the community,” he added.

Deputies are continuing to exercise safety precautions as they interact with the public, with some agencies handling non-emergency incidents by phone.