Sheriffs: Follow Gov. McMaster’s orders

Spikes in domestic disputes.
Increases in property crimes.
These are just two observations that local sheriff’s offices have noticed since Gov. Henry McMaster issued a “work or home” order on April 6.
The order, which spells out specific exceptions, mandates citizens to only travel from or to work or home and for essential purposes only.
As a result of urging residents to remain home more often, sheriffs’ offices in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties are seeing increases in specific crimes while also carrying out the governor’s orders for social distancing and more.
Sheriffs agree that verbal reminders to non-compliant citizens who aren’t practicing social distancing, and the like, are working
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “Our agency has worked, and will continue to work diligently to protect our community, our visitors, and our employees. A comprehensive plan for each and every mandated directive would be an impossibility at this point, so, I have directed the men and women who work for the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office to treat each situation related to the Governor’s mandate on a case by case basis.”
He added, “We are updating information about our COVID-19 response in regards to the governor’s order to stay at home or work. Our responses have been updated to ensure that we reach as many of our citizens as possible, and to let them know that we are here for them. That being said, there are parts of Gov. McMaster’s orders that are straight to the point, and must be followed, but there are also parts that are left up to law enforcement. We will enforce these orders when needed, but would suggest that everyone follow the guidelines and not subject themselves to a situation with law enforcement where we have to take action against citizens who refuse to obey the directives.”
“At this time, we are not conducting traffic check points or public round-ups for the purpose of locating violators of the governor’s orders,” Ravenell said.
He “strongly suggests adherence” to all of the following, he added:
- Self-isolation at home mandates or stay at home orders
- Practice social distancing when in public or at work
- Funeral homes and churches should take steps to greatly reduce or eliminate person to person contact by using broadcast and drive-up services
- Avoid social gatherings of any size
- Utilization of personal protective masks and gloves
- Utilization of non-person to person communication when possible to check on family and seniors
At the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Matt Trentham said, “We have changed a few things in reaction to the governor’s executive orders. We are obviously reacting and responding to any complaint of violations that are being called in by the public. In addition, our deputies are actively patrolling, as always, but with the added duty of monitoring businesses, groups of people and gatherings.”
Trentham said, “At this time, we are encouraging good social distancing practices for everyone and have received very receptive and compliant results with just a friendly verbal reminder. We have had to make no citations or arrests based on these executive orders.”
In Bamberg County, sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Ben Hay noted, “We haven’t had any complaints but if they do come about, we’ll have to follow all parameters given in the governor’s orders and enforce.”
“We have not charged cited anyone in violation of the orders, but the deputies have urged the citizens of Bamberg County to follow the orders given,” Hay added.
Not only are law enforcement agencies working to enforce the governor’s orders, they are tending to increases in domestic disputes and property crimes.
“During this time, our call history and crime rate has increased tremendously, so we are asking that the citizens of Bamberg please be safe,” Hay said.
“We are seeing an increase in the calls for service regarding civil complaints and domestic disputes,” said Trentham.
“This is expected with folks being confined together for extended periods. We are still experiencing property crimes including thefts, and have placed extra deputies on shift to make a greater presence in the community,” he added.
Deputies are continuing to exercise safety precautions as they interact with the public, with some agencies handling non-emergency incidents by phone.
Trentham said, “All deputies and staff with exposure to the public have been issued kits containing: two N95 respirators, two surgical masks, hand sanitizer and gloves. Additionally, we have purchased cases of gloves, which are standard issue for each deputy, to ensure we do not run out, as well as issuing each shift side disposable cleaning towels and commercial grade disinfectant for their vehicles and equipment. We are currently in talks with a professional service to disinfect, sanitize and deep clean our entire building including the 911 center. We are also limiting the public access to our lobby to one person at a time, excluding small children. This is an evolving situation and there may be further adjustments to our operations if they are needed. Sheriff Summers wants the public to know that we are still conducting the business of this office as we would any other time. There have been no adjustments to our responses at this time.”
“We are asking to handle non-emergency calls via phone or email,” Hay said.
“If emergencies do arise, we have property equipment for the safety of the deputy,” he added.
“We are sworn to uphold the U. S. Constitution, and that of South Carolina, and we will do so to the best of our ability,” Ravenell said.
“Additionally, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office will continue to be here for our citizens. Enforcement efforts have not changed. Accepted constitutional standards and individual rights will always be recognized, and will not diminish throughout this public health situation. Together, we are all fighting this battle to stay healthy, and we will continue to serve in the capacity that our citizens expect. These are the standards that I set in February 2011 when the citizens of Orangeburg County elected me to this position, and I have no plans to change now,” he added.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is handling non-emergency cases by phone, but continues to respond with in-person visits to emergency and active calls.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545.
