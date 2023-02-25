Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell spoke of his roots in the community and how those roots inform his job during his keynote speech at 12th Annual South Carolina Heritage and Humanities Festival in Eutawville.

“Where I come from and where I am today, I just wanted to say thank you. Putting me on stages all over this country, representing you, I try to let people know that I’m from Santee, Orangeburg County. This is where I’m from. This is who I am,” Ravenell said.

“I didn’t just take a job that you gave me and run away. I’m still in Santee,” Ravenell said.

Ravenell was first elected in 2011. He’s currently president of the S.C. Sheriff’s Association.

He told the crowd at the festival, “as long as I’m the sheriff, I’ve got your back.”

Ravenell discussed the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis in January. Five former police officers pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in connection with his death. They were fired after a police investigation into the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols.

“Foolishness. It’s murder. We had some hoodlums in uniform with a gun and a badge that killed someone,” Ravenell said.

Ravenell wouldn’t say everything is perfect in the sheriff’s office, but he said the office continually seeks improvement.

“One thing we’re doing at the sheriff’s office is that we’re reviewing policies and procedures on a weekly basis,” Ravenell said.

“We’re training our people. We have updated bodycams. We pull our weapons, our bodycams come on. When my partner pulls his weapon and I’m close to it, mine and his bodycam comes on,” Ravenell said.

He noted the sheriff’s office is looking to hire people from South Carolina State University, Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

The organizer and founder of the festival, Byron Brown, was pleased with the turnout. He calls Eutawville his hometown, but he’s currently a professor at Howard University in Washington D.C.

"I think it was absolutely great that people came out and in record number. People are just frustrated with the crimes that are going on in the community and the indignation," Brown said.

"I think it is something that people need an outlet, a positive outlet where they can come and showcase their talents, their brilliance, and ensure that together, we truly can be powerful and move things and shake the nation and make positive things happen," Brown said.

He says it was important to have Ravenell speak, since he is a native of the area.

“By him being at the helm of his county, protecting the people and the citizens of this county, I felt that it was good for the people and the citizens of Orangeburg County to hear what he's thinking,” Brown said.

This was the first festival after two years of delay caused by the COVID pandemic.

The festival featured poetry readings by Mary E. Jenkins, Hannah Brown and Daniel Brown. Music was provided by Dr. Morris Ravenell, former superintendent of Dorchester School District Four, and also by community choirs, according to a release.

The artwork of Gloria A. Sanders was featured. She painted images of mermaids.

In an emotional moment, Brown added a moment of silence to recognize the contributions that Alice Blanchard made to the Heritage and Humanities Festival before she passed away, the release said. Her son, the Rev. Vernon Blanchard, opened up the festival with a scripture and invocation.

Herbert Sellers shared historical records about the town of Eutawville and Councilman Harry Lee Brown made closing remarks in addition to the benediction he delivered, the release said.