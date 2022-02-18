Sheriff: Orangeburg man located

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing has been located.

The sheriff’s office announced Thursday it was seeking 25-year-old Ryan Aaron Jennings of Orangeburg.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Thursday night that, “Law enforcement officials in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area located Mr. Jennings after a colleague of the Orangeburg, S.C. man observed a media announcement in that region announcing his status as missing.

“He has since made contact with relatives in Orangeburg County. We thank all of our partners in the media that assisted in this effort to locate this individual.”

