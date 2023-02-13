Bamberg County Sheriff Kenneth Bamberg says his office is committed to serving the entire county.

“I just want to take a moment to dispel any belief or suggestion that the Bamberg County Sheriff's Office is negligent in supporting and assisting the Denmark Police Department and the citizens of Denmark," Bamberg said last week.

“While I can appreciate and respect everyone's opinion, I assure you that this is the furthest from the truth. Just because it's spoken or suggested does not make it true. Facts and facts only matter," he said.

Bamberg addressed claims that the sheriff's office is not supporting the City of Denmark during the recent Bamberg County Council meeting.

The sheriff’s office is not some sort of authoritarian regime and is committed to working with every municipality in the county and their police departments, he said.

“Most people say that the office of the sheriff comes with a great power and authority. I, for one, strongly disagree with that. I believe that this office of the sheriff comes with a great responsibility. OK? And that responsibility is something that I take very seriously. I acknowledge and I accept that,” he said.

The sheriff said neither he nor or his deputies will “shy away or neglect” from their responsibility to protect the entire county, while respecting the chains of command.

“I want everyone to understand that although I am the elected sheriff of Bamberg County, I do not ... have any dominion, control or authority over any city police chief or city police department. Although we work together, we are separate agencies and each agency has their own distinct chain of command,” said Bamberg, who took office as sheriff in January of 2021.

Bamberg said the sheriff's office has been “dedicated and committed to serving all of Bamberg County equally, the whole county equally.”

“As your sheriff, I've attended almost every Denmark City Council meeting in support of the police department, as well as my people in the Denmark community. Since January 2021, we have significantly tried to increase our presence throughout all of Bamberg County.

“We have always and we will always continue to respond and assist the Denmark Police Department or any other city police department in this county on all critical incidents, as well as minor incidents,” he said.

Bamberg said the county’s resources have to be pooled and local and state agencies need to work together.

“Along with the Bamberg City Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, we've conducted several enforcement operations within the city of Denmark that led to the arrest of several persons for offenses that range from narcotics violations to unlawful weapons violations,” he said.

Bamberg continued, “In addition to these enforcement operations within the City of Denmark, your sheriff's office with the assistance, again, of the Bamberg City Police Department, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm agents, as well as the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office canine units, have conducted enforcement operations within the city of Denmark.

“Those operations also led to the arrest of a murder suspect, some wanted persons, narcotics violations, as well as unlawful weapons possessions. There is a problem, but there is a shortage of law enforcement officers. This shortage has been and continues to impact every law enforcement agency not just in Bamberg County, but throughout the state.”

The sheriff said the only way to make the community better is to work together.

“All the law enforcement agencies in this county, to include code enforcement, DNR and all the other agencies, we understand. We all understand that the only way that we're going to make this community better and better serve the people of Bamberg County is by coming together and working together,” Bamberg said.

He stressed, however, that the sheriff's office will not “go along to get along.”

“Please know that as your sheriff and our sheriff's office, we have no friends to reward or enemies to punish. We don't just go along to get along, and nor will we or I ever give in to any form of intimidation or threats. I'll say that again. This office will not give in to intimidation and threats,” Bamberg said.

“We won't do things just because that's what you want us to do. We're going to do things in order and in accordance with the law as the facts and circumstances that we're presented with dictate,” he said.

Bamberg said he and the deputies will be “fair, firm and consistent” in the way the entire community is treated.

“That being said, please do not assume anything about me as your sheriff, or this office. Communication is the key. My door is always open, and as your sheriff, I will listen to what you have to say. If in the end we don't agree, we can respectfully agree to disagree,” Bamberg said.

“So if you have any questions, problems or concerns with me, Kenny Bamberg, as your sheriff, or with any of my sheriff deputies, please come and talk to me, or schedule an appointment to come in and talk with me, and we can work through it,” he said.

Bamberg acknowledged that there is still much work to be done, but said he continues to stand by the sheriff's office staff “110 percent.”

“I know firsthand of the many sacrifices they have made and that they continue to make in trying to serve and protect all the citizens of Bamberg County. We have to show up all day, every day. We don't have the luxury of just taking time off and saying, ‘Hey, we're just not going to show up,’” the sheriff said, stressing that he took the oath he made to serve and protect the community seriously.

“When you take an oath, it should mean something to you. ... If it doesn't, then maybe it's time for you to pack up and get a new gig going on. This means something to me, the badge. It means something. It stands for good. With all the evil that's out in the community, this means something. It is near and dear to my heart,” Bamberg said.

“Neither I, nor any of my deputies, will ever do anything to tarnish this badge. OK? We're here to fight for those people that can't fight. We have to be the voice for the voiceless. We have to stand up and do what is right even if it's not popular,” he said.

Bamberg said he’s excited about the future, including moving into a new law enforcement complex.

“I'm excited about the additional radios that we're going to be getting to upgrade. So there are a lot of good things that are going to be happening here in Bamberg County. We're trying to be as responsible with your money as we can by trying to find additional funding, grants that are out there to continue to move us all forward,” the sheriff said.

Council Chairman Dr. Jonathan Goodman II thanked Bamberg and his deputies for continuing to work to keep the community safe.

Al Jenkins, the new regional director for U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s office, was also in attendance and addressed Bamberg.

“Sheriff, I’ve asked you in the past to be available to the senator for advisement on the Justice Act. You know it’s coming back up. We’re looking at having some more negotiations in the Senate,” Jenkins said.

He continued, “You have his 100 percent support, and if there’s any grant opportunity that we can bring to you, you know you have his 100 percent support with grant support letters in those matters and 100 percent support of you and your tough job that you do. We really and truly thank you and all of your officers. You have a very difficult job, and we do really appreciate you.”