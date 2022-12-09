Sheriff: Missing 5-year-old, father safe; father charged with murder

A missing 5-year-old and her father have been found and are safe, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Authorities have been seeking Aspen Jeter and her father, 46-year-old Antar Antonio Jeter, since Thanksgiving.

They were found in Danville, Virginia after a transaction led authorities to search for him there. The body of Crystal Jumper, the child’s mother, was discovered at her Louise Drive home by Orangeburg County deputies on Thanksgiving Day.

An autopsy showed that Crystal Jumper, 46, had a gunshot wound to the upper body. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

Antar and Aspen Jeter were found in Jumper’s car in a hospital parking lot.

Antar Jeter has been charged with murder in Jumper’s death. He’s also been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing her vehicle.

Rep. Justin Bamberg, an attorney hired by Aspen Jeter’s family, has said she is non-verbal and doesn’t walk.

She has a neurodevelopmental disorder that sometimes has autistic features and/or structural brain abnormalities, Bamberg said.

“Aspen is actually one of approximately 10 children in the United States that is suffering from this particular neurological disorder,” Bamberg has said.