Sheriff: ‘It’s just great to give back’; groups team up to deliver hams across community

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office joined several other groups on Monday to help make Thanksgiving dinner extra special for needy families in the community.

The sheriff’s office is one of six law enforcement agencies in the Midlands that partnered with Serve & Connect, a nonprofit organization that aims to foster positive change through sustainable police-community partnerships.

Kassy Alia Ray founded the Columbia-based organization in memory of her late husband, Officer Gregory Alia, who was killed in the line of duty in 2015.

"We are honored to support this initiative in collaboration with several of our law enforcement partners. The food deliveries provide an additional opportunity for officers to interact with communities in a positive, non-enforcement way," said Ray, who is also chief executive officer of the nonprofit.

"The deliveries also share love and support with families in need during this holiday season and build community through connection," she said.