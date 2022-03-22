Sheriff: Holly Hill man missing

A Holly Hill man reported missing in December is still being sought, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We were notified several weeks after this man had been last seen,” Ravenell said. “Since, we’ve had reason to believe he was in the Orangeburg area.”

Deputies are searching for 50-year-old Frederick Jenkins of a Barns Street residence in Holly Hill.

Relatives notified the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in late December that Jenkins had last been seen Dec. 9.

Investigators had been following several leads until those leads ran out.

Jenkins, who is said to have health issues, is described as a Black male standing about 5 feet 8 inches and weighing around 145 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Jenkins’ whereabouts, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

