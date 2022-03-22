 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Sheriff: Holly Hill man missing

  • 0
missing

Frederick Jenkins, 50, of Holly Hill was reported missing in December.

 ORANGEBURG COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Holly Hill man reported missing in December is still being sought, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We were notified several weeks after this man had been last seen,” Ravenell said. “Since, we’ve had reason to believe he was in the Orangeburg area.”

Deputies are searching for 50-year-old Frederick Jenkins of a Barns Street residence in Holly Hill.

Relatives notified the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in late December that Jenkins had last been seen Dec. 9.

Investigators had been following several leads until those leads ran out.

Jenkins, who is said to have health issues, is described as a Black male standing about 5 feet 8 inches and weighing around 145 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Jenkins’ whereabouts, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: A difficult journey for surrogate parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News