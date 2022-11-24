Sheriff Boone: ‘a legend in law enforcement’

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said he’s going to miss hearing from former sheriff Vance Lloyd Boone.

The 91-year-old retired law enforcement officer died on Monday.

“He was well-respected in the National Sheriffs’ Association and around the country,” Ravenell said.

“Vance Boone was a legend in law enforcement,” he added.

Boone attended Rowesville Elementary School and was a 1950 graduate of Orangeburg High School.

In 1951, he entered the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict and received an honorable discharge in 1955.

Prior to his law enforcement career, Boone was employed as a foreman at the U.S. Plywood Company’s plant in Orangeburg. He also worked for a number of years with an Orangeburg life insurance agency.

Boone then entered law enforcement, working under then-sheriff R.F. “Bob” Dukes.

When Dukes announced he wouldn’t seek another term, Boone sought the position.

“With my experience in law enforcement and the special training I have received, I believe I can serve the people of Orangeburg County as they should be served,” Boone said in his formal candidacy announcement.

“If elected, I shall carry out the duties of the sheriff’s office strictly and impartially and will conscientiously make every effort to enforce the law in carrying out the duties of the office,” he went on to say.

Boone was elected in 1972. He was 41 at the time and his starting annual salary was $10,068.24.

He remained sheriff until 1986, when he announced his resignation so he could work at the S.C. Law Enforcement Division. Boone remained in that position until a new sheriff could be elected the following year.

He retired from law enforcement altogether in June 1997, after serving 46 years.

Ravenell said he was in touch with Boone during the last couple of weeks. The former sheriff’s health was in decline.

“He was always in good spirits,” Ravenell said.

Ravenell, who is currently president of the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, said several members have asked him about Boone. Members of the National Sheriff’s Association have also asked about him.

The S.C. Sheriffs’ Association holds a time for spiritual devotion at 8 a.m. each Wednesday.

Ravenell told Boone that his fellow law enforcement officers prayed for him that during those devotions.

“He really appreciated that,” Ravenell said.

“He would often call me out of the blue with things he’d seen in the paper, saying, ‘Sheriff, you’re doing a good job,’” he said.

“Mostly he called me ‘Sheriff’ but sometimes called me ‘Roy,’” Ravenell said.

Ravenell said one of the first calls he received after taking his first term in office was from Boone.

Soon after taking office for his first term, Ravenell decided to place photos of the county’s previous sheriffs on display in the lobby of the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex located on Ellis Avenue in Orangeburg.

“He helped with that display,” Ravenell said of Boone.

Boone’s funeral will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at his long-time church – New Hope United Methodist. It’s located at 203 River Drive in Rowesville.