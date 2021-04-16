 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff: Berkeley County woman may have information in fatal Santee shooting
0 comments
breaking top story

Sheriff: Berkeley County woman may have information in fatal Santee shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lamonica “Starasia” Crawford

Crawford

 OCSO

Investigators are seeking a Berkeley County woman as a person of interest in a fatal February shooting in Santee, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“If anyone has any information on this person’s whereabouts, please let us know,” Ravenell said. “We’d like to speak with her as she may have knowledge of this shooting.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking 27-year-old Lamonica “Starasia” Crawford of Ladson in connection with the Feb. 20 shooting. The sheriff’s office did not refer to Crawford as a suspect.

Investigators were sent to a Resort Street residence after receiving reports of a drive-by shooting.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shirley Isaac, 43, died as a result of shots being fired into the home.

Also, a 3-year-old child was wounded in the shooting.

Crawford is described as a black female standing about 5 feet, five inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Crawford or her location, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-CRIME-SC. Crimestoppers also has the P3 Tips app, or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News