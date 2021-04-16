Sheriff: Berkeley County woman may have information in fatal Santee shooting

Investigators are seeking a Berkeley County woman as a person of interest in a fatal February shooting in Santee, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“If anyone has any information on this person’s whereabouts, please let us know,” Ravenell said. “We’d like to speak with her as she may have knowledge of this shooting.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking 27-year-old Lamonica “Starasia” Crawford of Ladson in connection with the Feb. 20 shooting. The sheriff’s office did not refer to Crawford as a suspect.

Investigators were sent to a Resort Street residence after receiving reports of a drive-by shooting.

Shirley Isaac, 43, died as a result of shots being fired into the home.

Also, a 3-year-old child was wounded in the shooting.

Crawford is described as a black female standing about 5 feet, five inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Crawford or her location, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-CRIME-SC. Crimestoppers also has the P3 Tips app, or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip.

