Shepherd's Outreach ministry sponsors essay contest

Shepherd’s Outreach Women’s Ministry is adopting a child for Christmas.

To be considered, the child has to write a 350-word essay on, “Why I should be chosen for the adopt a child for Christmas”.

Contact information, child’s age and the child’s preferred gifts should be provided in the essay.

Email the essay to henriettapam@att.net or mail to 1641 Middleton St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, by Dec. 18. Winners will be notified on Dec. 21.

