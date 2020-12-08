Shepherd's Outreach ministry sponsors essay contest

Shepherd’s Outreach Women’s Ministry is adopting a child for Christmas.
To be considered, the child has to write a 350-word essay on, “Why I should be chosen for the adopt a child for Christmas”.
Contact information, child’s age and the child’s preferred gifts should be provided in the essay.
Email the essay to henriettapam@att.net or mail to 1641 Middleton St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, by Dec. 18. Winners will be notified on Dec. 21.
