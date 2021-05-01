Shelter garden to grow more than vegetables; healthy food and learning life skills at Samaritan House

The shelter residents are responsible for putting the boxes together and for maintaining the garden.

Growing COB will also supply the shelter with additional seeds, compost and dirt for fall crop growth.

The garden was made possible through a $7,500 Regional Medical Center Tri-County Health Network grant, as well as monetary and in-kind donations.

Tri-County Health Network is as a nonprofit organization created in 2012 to help oversee a variety of programs, including community gardens, faith-based health programs, area health summits and chronic disease forums.

Groups donating to The Samaritan House project include Southeastern Housing and Community Development, Lowe's, SuperSod and Orangeburg Milling Company.

Samaritan House Executive Director Henry Miller said the garden will not only provide food for the residents but also will help them learn a new skill.

“I am going to be able to bring them out and teach them some life skills on how to grow their own fruits and vegetables,” Miller said. “When they do transition out of the shelter, this will be something they will have learned here, so when they get their own place and want to grow their own fruits and vegetables. We have taught them and given them that skill.”