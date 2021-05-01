Shelter garden to grow more than vegetables; healthy food and learning life skills at Samaritan House

Residents of The Samaritan House of Orangeburg will now have an on-site vegetable garden thanks to a local community organization.
Growing COB, which serves Calhoun, Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, celebrated the grand opening of its Samaritan House Garden Boxes Project on Friday.
The non-profit organization furnished the shelter with six garden boxes aimed to benefit residents and staff.
“We're trying to create a community atmosphere here and something that the residents will actually look forward to doing,” Growing COB board member and Treasurer Anetra Hardy said.
“We are trying to educate them on nutrition and the benefits of having fresh fruits and vegetables,” Hardy said.
The garden, which will be entirely maintained by shelter residents, will grow spring crops including cucumbers, zucchini, squash, okra and tomatoes.
The garden will also include crops grown in the fall such as collard greens, peas, kale, mustard and cabbage.
Hardy said not only is gardening good for the body, it is also good for the soul.
"Gardening is very therapeutic," Hardy said.
Growing COB supplies the boxes, seed, dirt, gloves, plastic flooring and straw.
The shelter residents are responsible for putting the boxes together and for maintaining the garden.
Growing COB will also supply the shelter with additional seeds, compost and dirt for fall crop growth.
The garden was made possible through a $7,500 Regional Medical Center Tri-County Health Network grant, as well as monetary and in-kind donations.
Tri-County Health Network is as a nonprofit organization created in 2012 to help oversee a variety of programs, including community gardens, faith-based health programs, area health summits and chronic disease forums.
Groups donating to The Samaritan House project include Southeastern Housing and Community Development, Lowe's, SuperSod and Orangeburg Milling Company.
Samaritan House Executive Director Henry Miller said the garden will not only provide food for the residents but also will help them learn a new skill.
“I am going to be able to bring them out and teach them some life skills on how to grow their own fruits and vegetables,” Miller said. “When they do transition out of the shelter, this will be something they will have learned here, so when they get their own place and want to grow their own fruits and vegetables. We have taught them and given them that skill.”
In addition to developing community gardens, Growing COB conducts spring and fall food giveaways, taking the surplus from the community gardens and spreading it throughout the community.
Growing COB partners with Food Share, which helps to purchase additional food beyond what is harvested to add to the food giveaway.
Growing COB was formed about three years ago when two individuals involved in research helping to solve and address food deserts across the state joined together.
“A perfect example is Bowman,” Hardy said. “Bowman does not have a grocery store. Most of Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun are rural. There is not a lot of access. When it comes to diseases, especially for minorities, a lot of it has to do with what you eat.”
“This was birthed to get minorities, especially low-income, access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” she said.
Starting out with two individuals, Growing COB has grown to include over 50 members and a board of five members.
Growing COB has cohorts in Bamberg, Ehrhardt, Denmark and Orangeburg and has already done about seven community gardens, including at RMC and South Carolina State University.
A board member – Nathan Hill – has an in-ground garden. It is COB's largest garden.
The first grant Growing COB received was courtesy of the Eat Smart and Move More organization. The grant went toward the placement of a garden at S.C. State.
The community garden at The Samaritan House is the latest success story in the shelter's reopening.
The Middleton Street shelter reopened its doors in September 2020 after closing in 2016 due to a lack of funding.
In addition to providing food and shelter, the Samaritan House focuses on providing services that will make the occupants productive citizens.