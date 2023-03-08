Paths to Wholeness will be hosting The Inaugural Signature Brunch on Saturday, March 11, t 10 a.m. at the Orangeburg Country Club located at 2745 Griffith Drive NW Orangeburg, SC 29118.

The cost per ticket is $50.

The theme for the event is "Bloom from Within." The focus is to allow the community to learn about the Paths to Wholeness Inc. program and to raise funds.

Lexington Sen. Katrina Shealy will serve as the guest speaker for the event.

Paths To Wholeness Inc. is a nonprofit organization that aims to help formerly incarcerated women prepare for re-entering their communities. The purpose is to service women from across the state through the one-year residential program at the transitional home called “Bea's House,“ which is located in Orangeburg.

Partnering with other community agencies such as The Dawn Center and SC Works, Paths to Wholeness provides the needed services for women who are being released from prison and desire to become productive citizens in our community.

PTW offers a multigenerational approach to reunification, which allows each client and her family to be served with parenting classes, resources and character development.

One of the clients is in her second semester at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. Upon completion of the PTW one-year program, the staff follows each client for an additional year to ensure a successful transition.

One of the goals of PTW is to give back to the community.

"In our tenure of eight months, we have made a financial contribution to CASA, Regional Medical Center’s Breast Care Center and Orangeburg First Steps. We have partnered with We Ride Motorcycle Club and Orangeburg First Steps to host an Easter Egg Hunt for the families served by Orangeburg First Steps. We have also made food donations to the Samaritan House," said the Rev. Minnie Anderson, Founder and CEO of Pathways To Wholeness.

In June 2022, Paths To Wholeness hosted its first virtual educational symposium hosted by the Regional Medical Center. Speakers included the retired School superintendent of Bamberg County District 2, Dr. Thelma Sojourner; Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering; Chief Charles Austin from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety; and John A. Fry, M.D., from the Regional Medical Center. Through our partnership with community agencies, we are transforming lives," Anderson said.

All checks and money orders can be made to P.O. Box 1402 Orangeburg, SC 29116 with "Signature Brunch" in the memo line. Pay online at www.pathstowholeness.org. RSVP the Rev. Minnie Anderson at 803-937-6359.