Retried educator and music minister Thurman D. Shuler’s appreciation for South Carolina State University’s role in his success is evident in his generosity.

Having already been inducted into the prestigious Thomas E. Miller Society, which recognizes donors who have contributed $100,000 or more to SC State, the two-time SC State graduate recently contributed another $65,000 to the SC State Foundation.

“Mr. Shuler has gone above and beyond for his alma with his repeated, abundant generosity,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “Sharing the fruits of his labor from more than 45 years in education and the ministry shows how dedicated he is to the institution that prepared him for that service.

“Mr. Shuler is a remarkable success story, and he is a role model for our students looking to pave their own way into the world, as well as a fine example of what it means to be a loyal Bulldog,” Conyers said. “We are especially appreciative to Mr. Shuler for taking this extra step, and SC State is blessed to have him in our corner.”

In 1957, Shuler graduated from South Carolina State College (now university) with a bachelor of arts in English education, setting the course for his success at the head of local classrooms and the conductor’s podium. He has been a member of the Miller Society since 2018.

“I continue to support the university because the university has done so much for me,” Shuler said. “That I have and hope to have – the university is responsible for that.”

The Orangeburg native attended Riverside Elementary School and Dunton Memorial Elementary School and graduated from Wilkinson High School (now Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School).

As he graduated from SC State, he was commissioned 2nd lieutenant in the Artillery Branch of the U.S. Army. His military tour of duty included Fort Bliss, Texas; Karlsruhe, Germany; and Dreux, France.

In 1965, he earned a master of education from SC State and completed further study in the University of South Carolina's doctoral program in British literature.

Shuler's love for music began at Wilkinson High School, where his extracurricular activities included the marching and concert bands, the chorus and the safety patrol. He continued his musical aspirations by joining the SC State’s marching, concert, and ROTC bands.

He also took courses in theory and practical music, where he studied piano and organ. Music was not his only passion. He also reserved time as a college student to become a member of the Countee Cullen Literary Society, the Bulldog staff, The Collegian, the Physical Education dance group, Scabbard and Blade Honorary Society, and Future Teachers of America.

Shuler retired after 31 years of teaching in South Carolina public schools. During his tenure as an educator, he also worked as a high school band and choir director.

A musician for most of his life, Shuler served for 47 years as minister of music for Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Orangeburg. After retiring from Mount Calvary, he published his poetry and writing in “Potpourri: A Medley of Literary Works” in 2010. He has been a member of his church for 72 years.

Shuler's community commitments as a musician include volunteering for 12 years at Andrew Chapel Christian Academy, Orangeburg, and for 20 years as a musician for the Orangeburg County Council on Aging. His civic affiliations include a member of the Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Heights, Inc. and the Retired Orangeburg-Calhoun Educators Association.

Shuler is a dedicated servant for his church, a Sunday Church School musician, Church School adult class teacher, and a Benevolent Committee member.

Shuler is an avid and loyal supporter of SC State and other community organizations on the local and national levels. He is an active member of the SC State Orangeburg County Alumni Chapter, a life member of the SC State University National Alumni Association, and a life member of the NAACP.

Shuler has enjoyed a life of educating others and sharing his musical talents and has traveled to all 50 states and the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, Canada, Germany, France, and Austria.

