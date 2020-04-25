Sewing to save a life: SCSU extension agent sews masks, donates to Ga. cancer facility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Esther Manuel has sat countless times behind her sewing machine to fashion clothes and sew quilts for family members and friends. A few weeks ago, however, when Manuel switched on the machine, she did so for a greater purpose.

Like many Americans, Manuel, an extension agent with the South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension Program, read numerous articles and watched news stories of healthcare professionals and other frontline employees who work without the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. PPE is the protective clothing worn to minimize potential exposure to infectious diseases. In those moments, Manuel said she felt helpless and wondered how she could help.

“I remember watching the news, and a nurse in one of the stories talked about how she had to wear one mask for four consecutive days. She [the nurse interviewed] went on to say that when soldiers go into combat, they are prepared and given the equipment they need; but in the case of the coronavirus, many healthcare workers lack protective equipment. It just made me cry,” said a reflective Manuel, who lives in Fairfax, S.C. and works in the Low Country Region Extension office.