Due to a break in a sewer line that requires immediate attention and repair, all students and staff at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary school and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Middle/High School will participate in a scheduled E-Learning Day on Friday, Sept. 8.

The disruption to the water supply has caused the closure of in-person classes to ensure the health and safety of the school community. Virtual classes will proceed according to the regular timetable, and students are expected to log in on time.

“We appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation,” the district said in a release. “For any further updates, please visit our district website or follow our social media channels.”