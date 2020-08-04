Sewage shows the decline in COVID-19 cases in 1 SC city

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA — Proof that the spike in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina has ended can now be found in the sewage in one city, officials said.

Clemson has been measuring the level of virus in the city's wastewater weekly since late May. There was a spike in mid-June to coincided with a rapid increase in cases. The amount of coronavirus started leveling off in late July, the city said in a report.

"This is the order of magnitude change that we have been hoping to see, presumably a consequence of the mask ordinance. Of course, it is only one data point. We need to see a trend," city officials wrote in their report this week.

But there were some concerning results. The wastewater station that serves Clemson University has seen a jump in virus levels as emloyees return to campus after weeks of detecting no virus in its sewage. The school has delayed in-person classes and students returning to dorms until mid-September.

While the increase in new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and a lagging spike in deaths from the virus have leveled off, they are still high above the rates as the summer started.