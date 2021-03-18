Severe weather threat reduced, but tornado watch remains

The National Weather Service says there is less of a chance of severe weather this afternoon

"Evolution of this event has changed, and while confidence is somewhat lower, the greatest threats are still damaging winds, large hail and isolated, but potentially significant tornadoes," the NWS said in its afternoon weather briefing.

"All threats will be possible in central SC and the CSRA (Central Savannah River Area), although confidence in severe weather is greatest east of I-77 and south/east of I-26 (central and eastern Midlands)."

The far western portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties now have a reduced risk of severe weather while most of the region, including the city of Orangeburg and all of Calhoun County, are still at an enhanced risk for severe weather.

The T&D Region is under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. The watch was issued shortly before noon.

Currently, there is a 10% chance of tornadoes, a 15% chance of winds greater than 60 mph and a 5% chance of hail in the T&D Region, according to the NWS.

Wind gusts outside of storms are forecast to be 30 mph or less in Orangeburg.

Residents in the T&D Region should continue to monitor changing weather conditions and to take appropriate protective measures in the event of severe weather.

