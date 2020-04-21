Severe weather possible Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA — Forecasters warn there is a chance of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across part of South Carolina on Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas from Aiken to Orangeburg to Charleston and south in an enhanced risk of severe weather. That is the third highest of the five categories of severe weather for the unit of the National Weather Service.

Nearly all the rest of the state is under a slight risk, which is the second lowest of the five categories. The western half of South Carolina is also at a slight risk of flooding, forecasters said.

Forecasters said there is still uncertainty on whether the ingredients in the atmosphere will come together. If they do, strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

Parts of South Carolina are still cleaning up from the deadliest tornado outbreak in 36 years on April 13.

The National Weather Service has determined that 22 tornadoes struck the state, killing nine people. Seven of the tornadoes were rated at EF-3 strength, with winds from 140 mph to 165 mph (225 kph to 265 kph). The state typically has one tornado that strength every two years.

Across the state, 147 homes were destroyed and 206 had major damage, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0