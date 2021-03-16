Severe weather possible Thursday; NWS warns chance of hail, tornadoes

The National Weather Service is warning that there’s a possibility of severe weather, including tornadoes, on Thursday.
“Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Thursday into Thursday evening. Primary hazards will be damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes,” the National Weather Service said in its hazardous weather outlook.
There is about a 30% chance of a “significant severe weather.”
According to the National Weather Service:
• There’s a potential for widespread damaging winds causing tree damage and power outages.
• The environment may support tornadoes, including possibly a few strong tornadoes.
• There’s a potential for large hail, with vehicle and roof damage possible.
• Lightning will accompany the scattered to numerous thunderstorms.
Rainfall amounts of between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are forecast, but higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms, according to the NWS.
The threat of flooding is limited.
According to the Orangeburg forecast, the most likely time for severe weather is expected to be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
A little less than a year ago, two people died during a tornado outbreak on April 13. A total of 45 single-family homes, 29 mobile homes and 10 business properties were damaged.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division offers these tornado tips:
Before a tornado
• Be alert to changing weather conditions.
• Listen to NOAA Weather Radio and news outlets for the latest information.
• Look for approaching storms
• Look for the following danger signs: dark, often greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark, low-lying cloud (particularly if rotating) and a loud roar, similar to a freight train.
During a tornado
• Home: Get indoors to a pre-designated shelter area such as a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level.
If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.
• Vehicle, trailer, mobile home: Get out immediately and go to the lowest floor of a sturdy, nearby building or storm shelter.
If unable to get indoors, lie flat in a nearby ditch or depression and cover your head with your hands. Be aware of potential flooding and flying debris.
Never try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle. Instead, leave the vehicle immediately for safe shelter.
• School: Go to the interior hall or windowless room in an orderly way as you are told.
Crouch low, head down and protect the back of your head with your arms. Students need to stay away from windows and large open rooms like gyms and auditoriums.
• Office building, hospital, nursing home: Individuals should go directly to an enclosed, windowless area in the center of the building – away from glass and on the lowest floor possible.
Individuals should then crouch down and cover their heads.
Interior stairwells are usually good places to take shelter, and if not crowded, allow one get to a lower level quickly. Individuals should stay off the elevators because if the power goes out, the elevator could be a trap.