Severe weather possible Thursday; NWS warns chance of hail, tornadoes

Never try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle. Instead, leave the vehicle immediately for safe shelter.

• School: Go to the interior hall or windowless room in an orderly way as you are told.

Crouch low, head down and protect the back of your head with your arms. Students need to stay away from windows and large open rooms like gyms and auditoriums.

• Office building, hospital, nursing home: Individuals should go directly to an enclosed, windowless area in the center of the building – away from glass and on the lowest floor possible.

Individuals should then crouch down and cover their heads.

Interior stairwells are usually good places to take shelter, and if not crowded, allow one get to a lower level quickly. Individuals should stay off the elevators because if the power goes out, the elevator could be a trap.

