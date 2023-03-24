The T&D Region could see severe weather this weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a marginal risk of severe weather Saturday and a lesser chance on Sunday as a cold front crosses the area.

"While a widespread severe threat is not expected, some isolated damaging winds are possible in some of the stronger storms that develop both days," the NWS said. "Some isolated damaging winds are possible Saturday. Small hail and damaging winds are possible Sunday in any of the stronger storms."

"Confidence remains low in severe potential for Saturday," the NWS said. "The potential is higher for Sunday’s storms to produce severe weather but confidence is low in the ... extent."

High temperatures are forecast to be in the low 80s, with low temperatures in the 60s.

Following this weekend, things will calm down a little bit.

There will be a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday and then the sun is forecast to come out Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will cool off slightly with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s before warming up again into the 70s on Thursday.

Over the next two weeks, temperatures and rainfall are expected to be above normal for this time of year.