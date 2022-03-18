Severe weather possible Saturday

There is a slight risk of severe weather across The T&D Region on Saturday, particularly across the central and eastern parts of the region.

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front," the National Weather Service said in a Friday announcement.

The storms are possible from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. across the eastern Midlands, including eastern Calhoun County, all of Bamberg County, the city of Orangeburg and areas east of the city.

“Potential severe thunderstorms late Saturday morning and afternoon could produce damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, large hail over 1 inch in diameter and isolated tornadoes,” the NWS said.

“A few trees and power lines could be downed and power outages are possible,” the agency said.

Sunday through Tuesday will be sunny and clear with the next chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

