Severe weather possible ; heavy rain recorded in T&D Region

The National Weather Service is forecasting a marginal risk of severe weather in The T&D Region on Wednesday.

“Thunderstorm chances will increase in the afternoon,” the NWS said in a weather briefing on Monday.

“There is a marginal risk for severe weather, mainly downburst winds in thunderstorms and potentially tornadoes,” it said.

The NWS said there is still uncertainty regarding the extent of the storms.

Sustained winds are forecast to be in the 20 mph range with wind gusts possibly as high as 40 mph in the Orangeburg area.

The heaviest rains and gustiest winds are forecast to arrive between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The T&D Region is in a low-risk category for severe weather.

Cooler, dryer weather is expected Thursday. A more quiet weather period is forecast through the weekend, with high pressure dominating the pattern.

Over the next week, temperatures are forecast to be just about normal for this time of year.

Highs are forecast to be in the 50s and lows are expected to be in the 30s.

The National Weather Service recorded large amounts of rain in the region over the past few days.

Two to three inches fell over the past 36 hours in the basin of the North Fork of the Edisto. This will produce minor flooding along the river.

A flood warning is an effect for the North Fork of the river from Tuesday evening to early Friday afternoon.

The river is forecast to crest at about 8.1 feet Wednesday morning. The river's flood stage is at 8 feet.

At this stage, some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Memorial Gardens. Downstream from the Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita Street near the river begin to flood.

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary, according to the NWS.

"Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks,' the NWS said.

An additional half-inch to inch of rainfall is expected to exacerbate any ongoing flooding.

Rainfall totals at some reporting stations in the region Sunday include:

• 2.86 inches – station 2 miles east of Santee

• 2.40 inches – station 7.6 miles north of Orangeburg

• 2.35 inches – station 2.35 miles west of Holly Hill

• 2.35 inches – station 4.5 miles west of Elloree

• 1.66 inches – station about 2.8 miles west of Denmark

• 1.65 inches – station 3.9 miles east of Swansea

• 1.52 inches – station about 2 miles north of Denmark