The T&D Region faces a slight chance of severe weather on Friday as a cold front approaches.

“A line of showers and storms moves into the area Friday. A few of these storms may become severe, producing damaging wind gusts or an isolated tornado,” the National Weather Service reported Wednesday.

The cold front will bring breezy conditions. Gusts of up to 40 mph are possible, according to the NWS.

The strongest gusts and greatest chance for severe weather is forecast to occur after noon Friday.

“Storms may produce severe wind gusts leading to possible damage to trees and power lines,” the NWS said. An “isolated tornado embedded in a line of storms may damage mobile homes, roofs, windows or vehicles."

Breezy conditions may also blow around loose outdoor objects.

Following the passage of the cold front on Friday, dry, high pressure will settle into the region on Saturday into early next week.

Weekend high temperatures are forecast to be in the low 70s, with lows in the 40s. It’s forecast to be sunny.