Severe weather possible; downpours likely, NWS says

The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight risk of severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes, in The T&D Region late Friday into early Saturday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop along a cold front late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

“Storms may produce severe wind gusts or a tornado leading to possible damage to trees and power lines,” the NWS said in a statement. “Downpours are likely, which may lead to localized flooding in poor drainage areas.”

The chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night is around 90%, with new rainfall amounts between half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Following the passage of the cold front, the area can expect gusty winds. Maximum gusts of between 35 to 40 mph are possible Saturday.

Colder air is forecast to enter the region Saturday night.

The low temperature Sunday morning is forecast to be 25 with a high Sunday only of about 54.

The hard freeze could kill blooms that emerged due to the unseasonably warm conditions.

Temperatures are expected to moderate Monday with a low of 32 and a high of 66. The next two weeks are forecast to be warmer and slightly wetter than normal for the Orangeburg area, according to the NWS Climate Prediction Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.