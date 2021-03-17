 Skip to main content
Severe weather: OCSD employees, students work from home Thursday
breaking

Severe weather: OCSD employees, students work from home Thursday

Orangeburg County School District logo

Orangeburg County School District has announced its schools and offices will be closed Thursday because of the possibility of severe weather.

Employees and students will work from home.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the area to a moderate risk outlook with a 45% damaging wind probability and 15% tornado probability with the possibility of a few strong/significant tornadoes, according to the County of Orangeburg.

The line of storms will continue to push eastward across the area through the day with an increasingly favorable environment that will support supercells.

While all forms of severe weather will be possible, the damaging wind and tornado threats are greatest with an isolated strong tornado threat also possible.

