Severe weather is threat all year

It was April 13, 2020.

The early morning stillness was violently disrupted in Orangeburg County by three tornadoes – one with winds reaching 140 mph.

Two people died that day. A total of 45 single-family homes, 29 mobile homes and 10 business properties were damaged.

Hurricanes get a lot of the attention, but emergency officials urge people to be prepared for the possibility of other severe weather.

"We want to remind the public that Orangeburg County is subject to severe weather year round of all types," Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said in 2021. "Our tornado season is not just in the spring. It is in the fall as well. We can have isolated tornadoes in the summer and the winter."

"Tornado season is almost year round for us because of our climate," he continued.

Orangeburg County Emergency Services annually holds a tornado drill as part of the state's observance of Severe Weather and Flood Preparedness Week in March.

Public schools, emergency management agencies, the S.C. Broadcasters Association and others participate in the event. Staley says residents need to prepare for severe weather by developing an emergency response plan. Sheltering needs to be discussed and a supply and first-aid kit needs to be available.

"They need a communication plan as well," Staley said. The communication plan will include a list of people to contact in the event of severe weather.

He said, "I want to stress that the most dangerous times for us for severe weather are at night and in the early morning when people are sleeping.”

Individuals should think about such things when planning for severe weather by keeping an eye on severe weather forecasts.

The public can also sign up for the county's alert system.

Staley noted the National Weather Service changing the zone forecasting method for Orangeburg County. The county's weather forecast is divided into three separate zones: southeastern Orangeburg County, central Orangeburg County and northwestern Orangeburg County.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division and National Weather Service remind people that severe storms, tornadoes and flash floods are significant hazards in the state.

The SCEMD offers these tornado tips:

Before a tornado

Be alert to changing weather conditions.

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or to commercial radio or television newscasts for the latest information.

Look for approaching storms

Look for the following danger signs:

Dark, often greenish sky

Large hail

A large, dark, low-lying cloud (particularly if rotating)

Loud roar, similar to a freight train

During a tornado

Home: Get indoors to a pre-designated shelter area such as a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level.

If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.

Vehicle, trailer, mobile home: Get out immediately and go to the lowest floor of a sturdy, nearby building or storm shelter.

If unable to get indoors, lie flat in a nearby ditch or depression and cover your head with your hands. Be aware of potential flooding and flying debris.

Never try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle. Instead, leave the vehicle immediately for safe shelter.

School: Go to the interior hall or windowless room in an orderly way as you are told.

Crouch low, head down and protect the back of your head with your arms. Students need to stay away from windows and large open rooms like gyms and auditoriums.

Office building, hospital, nursing home: Individuals should go directly to an enclosed, windowless area in the center of the building – away from glass and on the lowest floor possible.

Individuals should then crouch down and cover their heads.

Interior stairwells are usually good places to take shelter, and if not crowded, allow one get to a lower level quickly. Individuals should stay off the elevators because if the power goes out, the elevator could be a trap.