Severe weather could delay vaccine shipments to S.C.; DHEC reports 6 coronavirus deaths locally

COLUMBIA – Severe weather in proximity to the Southeast in coming days could delay shipments of coronavirus vaccines to South Carolina, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control advised on Thursday.
DHEC said it has received notice from the federal government of potential delays.
"Severe weather has the potential to impact the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Louisville that are vaccine shipping hubs for several Southeastern states," according to DHEC.
A sizable portion of the eastern part of Kentucky was under an ice storm warning Thursday with a quarter to a half inch of ice forecast. Portions of northeast Tennessee and a large portion of Virginia and West Virginia were under a winter storm advisory.
The T&D Region is forecast to receive a cold rain through the weekend into early next week.
The majority of hospitals and large vaccine providers in South Carolina receive their vaccine shipments directly from the federal government, and any shipping delays are beyond DHEC's control, the agency stated.
DHEC has been in contact with all providers receiving their vaccines directly from the federal government, and the agency said it will provide additional information as it is received.
South Carolina will continue to receive its full weekly allotments of vaccine, according to DHEC. However, some providers may need to reschedule some appointments due to possible federal shipping delays.
DHEC continues to urge all providers to hold by-appointment-only vaccine clinics and not hold large-scale or walk-in clinics in order to appropriately manage their limited doses of vaccine supplies and to help limit the need for any appointments to be rescheduled.
For the latest vaccine information in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.
Meanwhile, DHEC reported an additional six T&D Region residents have died of the coronavirus over the last week.
Five of the residents were from Orangeburg County and one was from Bamberg County. They were all in the 65 and over age category.
Also, 37 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County. Bamberg County has four more cases and Calhoun County has two more cases.
Statewide, there are 1,428 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 84 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 419,435 and confirmed deaths to 7,010.
The totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 37 new cases, 7,700 total cases and a total of 195 deaths and 2 probable deaths.
• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,276 total cases and a total of 47 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,093 total cases and a total of 27 deaths and 3 probable deaths.