Severe weather could delay vaccine shipments to S.C.; DHEC reports 6 coronavirus deaths locally

COLUMBIA – Severe weather in proximity to the Southeast in coming days could delay shipments of coronavirus vaccines to South Carolina, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control advised on Thursday.

DHEC said it has received notice from the federal government of potential delays.

"Severe weather has the potential to impact the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Louisville that are vaccine shipping hubs for several Southeastern states," according to DHEC.

A sizable portion of the eastern part of Kentucky was under an ice storm warning Thursday with a quarter to a half inch of ice forecast. Portions of northeast Tennessee and a large portion of Virginia and West Virginia were under a winter storm advisory.

The T&D Region is forecast to receive a cold rain through the weekend into early next week.

The majority of hospitals and large vaccine providers in South Carolina receive their vaccine shipments directly from the federal government, and any shipping delays are beyond DHEC's control, the agency stated.

DHEC has been in contact with all providers receiving their vaccines directly from the federal government, and the agency said it will provide additional information as it is received.