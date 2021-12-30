Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday

A strong cold front could bring severe thunderstorms as it rolls through the region on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Conditions on Sunday will need to be closely monitored as a strong cold front moves through,” the NWS said in its Dec. 30 briefing. “Confidence in a significant severe weather event is increasing.”

The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook statement Thursday about the potential for severe weather Sunday.

The greatest threat for severe storms will be between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

“Chances of rain will increase late Saturday night with the best chance of rain expected on Sunday as the upper trough approaches and pushes the cold front into the region,” the NWS stated in its Thursday forecast discussion. “Strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out and given the latest timing of the operational models, there are several ingredients coming together to support that possible threat."

Breezy conditions are expected Sunday through Monday, and Lake Wind Advisories could be required.

Next week, temperatures will start out seasonably cool with highs in the middle to lower 50s and lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s.

As the week progresses, temperatures are expected to moderate with highs Wednesday forecast to be in the 60s.

Mother Nature dumped some rain on the area Thursday.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities reported 1.39 inches of rain had fallen at its Russell Street headquarters through 3:30 p.m.

Volunteer weather observers reported about .62 inches of rain had fallen near St. Matthews, about .59 inches near Neeses and about .63 inches near Springfield. These observations were all made through mid-morning. Additional rain fell at these locations throughout the day.

The first week of the New Year is forecast to be warmer and wetter than normal for this time of year.

