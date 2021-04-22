Severe thunderstorms possible Saturday

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms across The T&D Region on Saturday afternoon as a warm front and an area of low pressure approach the area.

The National Weather Service reported Thursday that the main threat appears to be strong damaging winds and hail.

The system will begin impacting the area late Friday night and continue through Saturday night.

Between 1 to 2 inches of rain are forecast to fall during the event. The forecast for the Orangeburg Municipal Airport is 1.89 inches.

The area has not seen any significant rainfall this month.

According to the NWS, rainfall at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport is typically 2.16 inches through the first 21 days of April. Rainfall at the airport this month has been .01 inches.

The T&D Region is in the first drought category of “abnormally dry.”

Following the rainfall, dry conditions will return on Sunday. Temperatures will rise after the weekend.

The next two weeks are forecast to be warmer than average and slightly wetter than average, according to the NWS.

