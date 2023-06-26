Orangeburg and surrounding areas face a slight risk of strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front is expected to move into the area, with thunderstorms developing ahead of it in the afternoon and into the evening.

The National Weather Service says there’s less than 30 percent chance of severe hail, which has the potential to be bigger than 2 inches in diameter.

The chance of severe wind is also below 30 percent. There’s a possibility of gusts reaching 69 mph.

The potential for tornadoes and flooding is minimal.

Thunderstorms are most likely from 3 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The North Fork of the Edisto River in Orangeburg, swollen by last week’s rain, is forecast to drop below flood stage through the rest of the week.

The Congaree River at Carolina Eastman is also expected to fall below flood stage throughout the week.

Drier air is forecast to spread into the area Tuesday into Wednesday with seasonal temperatures. More typical summertime conditions will follow later in the week.

Temperatures later this week and into the coming weekend are expected to warm up into the middle and upper 90s, with chances of showers and thunderstorms increasing into the weekend.