Severe storms, winds possible; Zeta, cold front may create breezy conditions for region

The T&D Region is under a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes.

"Damaging wind gusts are also possible late in the day and evening associated with a strong cold front as it moves through," the National Weather Service said in a Wednesday briefing.

While The T&D Region is not expected to experience any winds associated with Hurricane Zeta, the strong pressure gradient between Zeta’s remnants and an approaching cold front is expected to create breezy conditions.

Wind gusts in Orangeburg are forecast to reach about 32 mph, with the highest wind gusts being between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the NWS.

Strong winds may be hazardous for high-profile vehicles. Winds on area lakes may stay strong through the evening and overnight, according to the NWS.

The T&D Region is forecast to receive less than one inch of rain.

Zeta became a category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 105 mph as it approach the Louisiana coast on Wednesday.