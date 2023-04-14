The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in the region on Sunday afternoon.

There is a slight risk of severe storms hitting the western portion of the region, including areas such as Springfield and Denmark.

The rest of the region is under a lower, marginal risk for storms, according to a brief issued by the NWS on Friday.

“There remains uncertainty with the amount of lift available to produce severe storms,” the NWS said. “Uncertainty also remains with the thunderstorm coverage and timing.”

The main threats are damaging winds and large hail.

“Tree and property damage may occur with any stronger storms that do form,” the NWS said in the brief.

Saturday is forecast to be sunny with a high temperature near 82. Sunday’s going to be partly sunny, also with a high near 82.

Sunny conditions are forecast to return for the work week, at least through Thursday. Temperatures for the next two weeks are forecast to be warmer than normal while precipitation is forecast to be near normal.