Several seek 6th District seat; Dems, GOP running for congress

Several candidates have signed up to challenge Congressman James Clyburn.

Clyburn, a Democrat, is being challenged in the June 14 primary by Democrats Dr. Michael Addison and Gregg Marcel Dixon.

Republicans Duke Buckner and A. Sonia Morris are also seeking the seat, and will face each other in Tuesday’s GOP primary.

The general election is on Nov. 8.

Clyburn

Clyburn has served as the representative for South Carolina's 6th Congressional District since 1993. He’s currently House majority whip.

He says he’s running to make “America’s greatness accessible and affordable for all.”

Clyburn touts his 10-20-30 plan as one of his signature achievements. The plan directs at least 10 percent of appropriated funds to communities where 20 percent or more of their populations have lived below the poverty level for the last 30 years.

His website states that the congressman successfully got the 10-20-30 plan inserted into four agricultural accounts of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, with Clyburn continuing his pursuit of the concept even after the ARRA expired in 2010. The 10-20-30 plan has also begun receiving broad bi-partisan support.

The congressman’s Rural Energy Savings Program became the law in 2014 and allows the nation’s Rural Electric Cooperatives to make loans to their members to increase the energy efficiency of their homes.

Clyburn also says he’s working to make sure the state gets its fair share in the area of tourism and, according to his website, is developing a third Heritage Corridor in South Carolina to highlight Revolutionary and Civil War sites.

In the area of voting rights, Clyburn and House Democrats are working to document voter discrimination throughout the country to determine which jurisdictions should be subject to an updated coverage formula under Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, which requires the “preclearance” of changes to election laws in places with a record of discrimination.

Clyburn is a Sumter native who was married to the late Emily England Clyburn until her death in 2019.

He’s a former high school teacher who also served as executive director of the South Carolina Commission for Farm Workers and later as South Carolina Human Affairs Commissioner.

He’s a 1961 graduate of then-South Carolina State College and has always lived in what is now South Carolina’s 6xth Congressional District.

His website is: clyburnforcongress.com

Addison

Addison is no stranger to local politics. He unsuccessfully challenged longtime Sen. Brad Hutto for the S.C. Senate District 40 seat in the Democratic primary in 2020.

The Hartsville native is a resident of Orangeburg.

His platform is focused on public safety, emergency response, education, housing and economic opportunity.

He states on his website that the district needs a focused representative who makes the district's needs their priority.

“We together can improve our district's emergency response, public health, education and constituent services. We need a representative who's working in the district and not in Washington, D.C.,” Addison said.

His website states that his public safety stance includes, “improving and expanding on health care facilities in District 6 and all rural communities with a comprehensive plan that is created by the insight of the citizens.”

Addison is also eyeing public and private partnerships, “that attract economic opportunity that transform housing and education for the next generation.”

He said his plan would “connect private and government sectors to address student loans and declining opportunities for college students.”

Addison is an entrepreneur, owning and operating an insurance adjustment firm and a chiropractic office. Addison graduated from South Carolina State University and obtained his doctorate at Life University.

His website is: addisonforcongress.com

Dixon

Dixon is a native of Savannah, Georgia who was raised in Ridgeland, S.C.

He attended schools in the Jasper County School District and also served as a substitute teacher at his childhood school, after which he received his teacher certification. He also earned many recognitions, from Service Employee to School Teacher to District Teacher of the Year; secured thousands of dollars in grant funding for various projects and served as a coach for scholastic competitions.

Dixon's website describes him as being known for, “being bold when it comes to speaking against structural injustices.”

He wants to secure better transportation, better education and a better plan for thriving communities.

Part of his plan includes introducing, “tax write-offs for individuals in rural counties that have to commute to receive essential services such as access to nutritious food and medical attention since rural communities often lack even the most basic institutions such as hospitals and post offices.”

Dixon said his plan to revamp education is critical because, "schools cannot be 'the great equalizer' if they are inherently unequal and financed in a way that perpetuates inequality.”

He’s calling for increasing the number of guidance counselors and social workers and providing, “tax write-offs for all jobs that provide parents and guardians with time off to attend parent/teacher conferences.”

He said his plan also addresses poverty.

He wants an inclusive study conducted on poverty to have “a real idea of the data” and to make Medicare available as an option for all individuals to have quality medical care, “not just for physical health, but mental, and emotional as well.”

His website is: marcelforcongress.com/we-deserve-better

Buckner

Buckner, an attorney, is no stranger to politics. The Walterboro native ran an unsuccessful primary challenge to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in 2020.

Now in his bid for the 6th Congressional District, Buckner states on his website that change is needed because the 6th Congressional District, “has been stagnant economically for the last 30 years with low wages, increased crime and failing schools.”

“The quality of life for the residents of the 6th Congressional District has deteriorated for too long. We have suffered long enough! It's time to chart a new course and plan a new future for the 6th District. Maintaining the status quo is unacceptable,” Buckner said.

Buckner is a 1990 graduate of Walterboro High School and a 1994 graduate of South Carolina State University with a degree in English education. He began his career as a seventh-grade English teacher at Colleton Middle School and also taught 11th grade American literature at Walterboro High School.

Buckner left the school system to start the first African-American owned and operated weekly newspaper in Colleton County.

After serving as the newspaper’s managing editor for eight years, he received his J.D. from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad Law Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 2007.

When he is not practicing law, Buckner enjoys spending time with his wife and three children, going to the movies, hanging out at the park, and attending church services at St. Peter's AME Church in Walterboro.

His website is www.voteforduke.com

Morris

A native of Layou, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Morris currently lives in Charleston.

She said on her website that her background in business, education and law has prepared her for the 6th Congressional District seat and that she is inspired to run because of a, “desire to see genuine change in the direction of the country and the lives of those who need it most.”

“I’m running for U.S. Congress representing the 6th District of South Carolina because I love this great state and I love America. You don’t have to look far to see that we are in real trouble in our republic,” Morris said.

“We have much to lose and we are on the brink of losing our freedoms. I am a concerned citizen who could no longer sit idly by while our country is destroyed,” she said.

Morris earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy of politics and law from Binghamton University in 1995, a graduate degree in public policy from Regent University in 1999, and a law degree from the Regent University School of Law in 2002. She is a current Ph.D. candidate for Law and Public Policy.

She states on her website that she is excited about her journey and continuing to meet the constituents of the 6th Congressional District of South Carolina and "welcomes the opportunity to work with those who are like-minded, as well as those who think differently and are open-minded and welcome informed discourse."

Morris said she's ready to serve the nation which welcomed her family to its shore more than 40 years ago, “especially around education and business opportunities.”

Her website is soniamorrisforcongress.com

