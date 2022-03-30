Several incumbents will face challengers; local election filing ends

Several incumbents will be facing challengers in upcoming elections, but many officeholders will be running unopposed.

Candidates seeking local political office had until noon Wednesday to make their intentions known.

Party primaries will be held June 14 with any runoff scheduled for June 28.

The general election is Nov. 8.

As of late Wednesday, the following candidates had filed:

State and federal

• U.S. Congressional District 2 – Incumbent Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican, and Judd Larkins, a Democrat.

• U.S. Congressional District 6 – Incumbent Rep. James Clyburn, a Democrat; Gregg Marcel Dixon, a Democrat; Michael Addison, a Democrat; Duke Buckner, a Republican, and A. Sonia Morris, a Republican.

• S.C. House District 90 - Incumbent Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, and Sharon Carter, a Republican.

• S.C. House District 91 – Incumbent Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell.

• S.C. House District 93 – Incumbent Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews.

• S.C. House District 95 – Incumbent Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, and Jeffrey Cila, a Republican. Cobb-Hunter will now be located in this newly redrawn district. It is currently represented by Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, who is running for state Superintendent of Education.

Orangeburg County

• Probate Judge – Incumbent Pandora Jones-Glover, a Democrat.

• Auditor - Incumbent Audrey Asbury, a Democrat.

• Treasurer - Incumbent Matt Stokes, a Democrat.

• County Council District 1 - Incumbent Johnnie Wright Sr., a Democrat.

• County Council District 6 – Incumbent Deloris Frazier, a Democrat.

• County Council District 7 - Latisha Walker, a Democrat. Incumbent Willie B. Owens Sr. announced that he’ll be leaving council for health reasons, effective June 30.

Bamberg County

• Auditor – Incumbent Rosa Robinson Verner, a Democrat, and Gale H. Black, a Democrat.

• Treasurer – Incumbent Alice P. Johnson, a Democrat.

• County Council District 2 - Incumbent Sharon Hammond, a Democrat.

• County Council District 3 – Incumbent Larry Haynes, a Democrat, and Teri Linder, a Republican.

• County Council District 6 – Incumbent Evert Comer Jr., a Democrat.

Calhoun County

• County Council District 3 – Patrick W. Mack and Rebecca A. Bonnette, both Republicans, filed for the seat currently held by John Nelson. Nelson did not file for re-election.

• County Council District 4 – Incumbent Cecil M. Thornton Jr., a Democrat.

• County Council District 5 – Incumbent James E. Haigler, a Democrat.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.