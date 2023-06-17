Several Orangeburg County Fair Association board members have resigned, but the fair will still go on in October.

“We ain’t going to stop the show,” OCFA President Matt Stokes said.

“The fair is going to be bigger and better than ever,” he said.

Stokes, Vice President John Shuler, board secretary Savon Gramling and board members Darol Campbell and Dean Hutto have all resigned from their positions, effective immediately, according to Stokes.

Fair Office Manager Dawn Burnette also resigned, according to Stokes.

The resignations leave the 12-member fair board with seven members remaining.

Stokes, who also serves as the Orangeburg County treasurer, says the resignations are not expected to negatively impact the October fair.

Stokes expressed his confidence the remaining members of the board will, “do a fine job running the fair into the future.”

Remaining members on the board include: Gene Atkinson, Paul Gramling, Lin Hair, Bill Jackson, Ricky Pooser, Candice Roberson and Tommy Williams, according to the OCFA website.

Stokes, who served as the president, chief executive officer, manager and member of the OCFA executive committee, offered his resignation June 12. Stokes has served as president for about 7-1/2 years.

“I enjoyed doing it,” he said. “I was glad to serve and proud to have served.”

“I wanted to give my all to Orangeburg County,” Stokes continued. “I was elected county treasurer and I wanted to make sure the fair was not taking priority over the job I was elected to do for the taxpayers. I felt like my loyalty should lie with them.”

Stokes noted fair presidents have come and gone, but the fair has been a mainstay since 1911.

“That will continue,” he said.

In addition to Stokes, Hutto, Campbell and Burnette also resigned June 12. Gramling and Shuler resigned June 5.

Gramling, Campbell and Burnette could not be reached for comment. An attempt to reach remaining board members was also unsuccessful.

OCFA Vice President John Shuler had his resignation ready in January and officially announced on June 5 that he would be resigning.

Shuler noted he is a senior citizen and cited his desire to spend more time with his family and allow younger individuals to get involved with the fair.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the young people at the fairground and the fair board,” Shuler said. “We have excellent young people and I felt like we needed a younger person in there.”

“I know they will run just as well without me as with me being there,” Shuler continued. “That is the confidence I have. There is no animosity there. This is strictly a personal decision I had to make.”

Shuler said the fair will go on.

“The money is in the bank for the fair,” he said. “They will definitely have a fair. Nobody will know there is a change on the board. It won’t miss a beat.”

Shuler said with five members of the board no longer present, the board does not have enough members to take any official action. Individuals are already willing to step up and serve, he said.

Dean Hutto, a Providence row crop farmer, has served on the board for about a year. He said the time commitment needed to serve was beyond his current capabilities as a husband, father and farmer.

“The way the meetings have fallen, I was not able to participate,” Hutto said. “I don’t want to be involved in something and not give it all my effort.”

Hutto said he has informed the Fair Association that he will continue to be supportive and a resource for the fair, especially the fair’s agricultural component.

One of the oldest continuously running fairs in South Carolina, the Orangeburg County Fair had its beginnings in 1871.