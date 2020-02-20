Several Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg county schools opening late Friday

Orangeburg County School District will be on a two-hour delay Friday morning as temperatures are expected to be close to freezing overnight and the possibility of ice forming on bridges and overpasses exists.

The district says it wants to make sure that buses and drivers have more light and warmer temperatures to travel under.

Any event scheduled Thursday afternoon/evening can go on as planned, as the freezing temperatures are not supposed to arrive until closer to 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Other delays Friday morning include:

* Calhoun County Public Schools

-- faculty will have a one-hour delay and should report at 9 a.m.

-- Students will have two-hour delay and should report at 10 a.m.

* Bamberg School District One

-- a two-hour delay

* Bamberg School District Two

-- a two hour delay for students. Students will report at 10 a.m.

-- faculty and staff will report at 9:45 a.m.