Several Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg county schools opening late Friday

Orangeburg County School District will be on a two-hour delay Friday morning as temperatures are expected to be close to freezing overnight and the possibility of ice forming on bridges and overpasses exists.
The district says it wants to make sure that buses and drivers have more light and warmer temperatures to travel under.
Any event scheduled Thursday afternoon/evening can go on as planned, as the freezing temperatures are not supposed to arrive until closer to 3 a.m. Friday morning.
Other delays Friday morning include:
* Calhoun County Public Schools
-- faculty will have a one-hour delay and should report at 9 a.m.
-- Students will have two-hour delay and should report at 10 a.m.
* Bamberg School District One
You have free articles remaining.
-- a two-hour delay
* Bamberg School District Two
-- a two hour delay for students. Students will report at 10 a.m.
-- faculty and staff will report at 9:45 a.m.
The Denmark-Olar Vikings varsity basketball team game against the McBee Panthers Thursday night was rescheduled for 6 p.m. Friday night at Denmark-Olar High School.
Orangeburg County government offices plan to open at their normal times.
South Carolina State University said it would operate under normal business hours Friday, but encouraged students, faculty and staff to take necessary precautions.
If impending weather conditions prevents them from reporting to class or work, they should notify their professor or supervisor immediately, the university said in a weather notice